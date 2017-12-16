Manchester City interested in signing Stefan De Vrij

Manchester City are hoping to improve their defensive options when the transfer window reopens next month and Stefan De Vrij is apparently a target for Guardiola.
The 25 year old Dutch international has been outstanding for Lazio and the Premier League giants are looking to sign him on a cut-price deal.
De Vrij’s contract at Lazio expires at the end of this season and the Serie A side might look to cash in on him in January. They will not want to lose their best defender on a free.
According to reports (via SportWitness), the player is not keen on signing a contract extension with Lazio just yet. Perhaps it would be wise for him to wait until the January window is over.
The likes of Liverpool have been linked with the Dutch defender as well.
Manchester City have had several injury problems at the back and it is no surprise that Guardiola wants to sign De Vrij in January.
The 25-year-old is a very good ball playing defender who would be an upgrade on the likes of Mangala. In the absence of Kompany, he could be a superb partner for John Stones at the back.