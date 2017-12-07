Manchester City interested in signing Jean Michael Seri

Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing the highly talented Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
The 26-year-old was a target for Barcelona during the summer transfer window and it seems that the Premier League duo are looking to make a move for him now.
According to reports, Seri is open to a move to England. Liverpool and Manchester City scouts have watched the player extensively this season and they are impressed with the 26-year-old’s performances.
Seri would be a terrific addition to most teams in England. At City, the technically gifted midfielder would provide some much-needed alternative to Gundogan.
The Ivory Coast international is better than the likes of Henderson and Milner as well. It will be interesting to see which club makes the first move for Seri now.
There is no way Nice would sanction a sale in January and therefore Liverpool and Manchester City will have to wait until summer.
Barcelona could return for the midfielder at the end of the season as well. The Catalan giants tabled a formal offer worth £35.2million for him during the summer window. However, the bid was turned down by Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere.
Arsenal and PSG are keeping tabs on the player as well. Manchester City are odds-on (2/1) favourites to sign the player with Ladbrokes.