Manchester City Injury News: Sergio Aguero set to miss Tottenham game

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to miss this weekend’s clash against Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Argentine is unable to run because of pain in his knee. Despite recovering in time for the crucial games against United and Liverpool, Aguero could only play a small part in those games.
Furthermore, the horror tackle from Ashley Young during the Manchester Derby seems to have had a negative impact on his recovery.
Guardiola hinted that Aguero could be out for the rest of the season. The Argentine will be hoping that he can recover in time for the World Cup now.
He said: “He’s not ready. I don’t know [how long he will be out]. We cannot forget he was one month injured, he made a huge effort because after the action from Ashley Young against United. With the problem with the knee he could not train, he played the last 20 minutes [against Liverpool] and after the game he said, ‘I cannot run, I have a lot of pain, I cannot run’. I don’t know about Swansea [on Sunday week] if he’ll be ready but hopefully for the last games if we need him and especially for the World Cup.”
Manchester City are a win away from the Premier League title and the absence of Aguero should not be too much of a blow for them right now. Jesus is good enough to lead the line for the Etihad outfit.
Aguero won’t be the only player ruled out for City this weekend. Fernandinho is set to miss out through suspension. Meanwhile, the likes of Mendy are still lacking in match fitness. Stones is out with an Adductor Strain.