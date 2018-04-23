Manchester City in advanced talks to sign Jorginho from Napoli

Manchester City are expected to sign the Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer.
According to reports, the Premier League champions are in advanced talks to sign the playmaker and the deal is close to happening.
Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has revealed on Twitter that Jorginho’s agent Joao Carlos met with the Manchester City director of football, Txiki Begiristain, last week to discuss the details of the move.
Jorginho (Napoli) is in advanced negotiation with Manchester City. His agent (Joao Santos) was last week in a succesful meeting with Txiki in Manchester. The deal is close to happen. @elchiringuitotv @chirichampions
— Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) April 23, 2018
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Jorginho could be the replacement for Yaya Toure. The Ivorian is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
The Brazilian-born Italian has been sensational for Napoli this season and he is one of the main reasons why the Italian side are still in the title race.
The 26-year-old’s playing style will help him fit into Guardiola’s philosophy with ease. He is calm and composed on the ball and his passing range is immaculate.