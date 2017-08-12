Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester City hijack Newcastle move for Olarewaju Kayode

12 August, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented striker Olarewaju Kayode from Austria Wien.

The Premier League giants have beaten the likes of Watford and Newcastle to his services and the player has already completed his medical.

According to the reliable OwngoalNigeria, Manchester City managed to beat Newcastle after Pep Guardiola personally intervened in the transfer. The former Bayern manager called the player and convinced him to snub the Magpies.

According to reports, the player was heading to Newcastle United this summer. Kayode even arrived in England for talks with Rafa Benitez’ side.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Etihad now and he will be heading to Giron on loan for the rest of the season.

The highly talented forward has confirmed the transfer on his official Instagram account as well.

Kayode scored 19 goals for Wien last season and his departure will be a major blow for the Austrian outfit.

Wien director Franz Wohlfahrt has confirmed that Kayode is in talks with another club and is expected to leave this summer.

He said: “Kayode is negotiating abroad. We are already very far with the club and it is possible that there will be a change in the foreseeable future.”

