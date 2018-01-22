Manchester City have fielded the most number of foreign recruited players

Manchester City head the table for the most number of foreign players fielded in the domestic league, according to a report from CIES Football Observatory.
Pep Guardiola has used 17 international recruitments out of 22 players so far in domestic league games (77.3%). Chelsea, Lazio, Sevilla, Leipzig, Paris St-Germain and Udinese follow the Premier League leaders.
At the opposite end of the table is Athletic Bilbao, where only one player, Frenchman Aymeric Laporte, is the foreign player used, out of a total number of 23. Premier League sides Burnley and Bournemouth have also just featured two foreign recruits in the league so far.
FC Barcelona have used 12 foreign recruits in the league from a total of 26, while Real Madrid have used 10 out of 23. Meanwhile, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have fielded 13 foreign players out of 24.
While the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester United, Barcelona and Tottenham have all signed less than half of current squad members from abroad, what can be observed is that the more competitive clubs have acquired the services of a greater percentage of players from foreign teams.