Manchester City boss refuses to rule out summer exit for Foden and Diaz

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out loan moves for youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz this summer.
The pair were in the starting line-up as City kicked off their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Saturday morning.
However, having only played a handful of games between them last season, they could be set for loan spells to gain more experience.
“We will decide on them at the end of pre-season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.
“As soon as people come back we will know what we need for the games against Chelsea (in the Community Shield) and Arsenal.”
Guardiola had previously insisted that Foden’s development would be best served by working with him and the first-team.
There was speculation the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United’s manager might change that.
Bielsa was once described by Guardiola as ‘the best coach in the world’ and it was thought that this might persuade the City boss to change his mind and give Foden some experience in the Championship.
Diaz had been linked with a temporary switch to Girona, but it’s understood that he is relucatant to go out on loan and would prefer a permanent move if he can’t make the breakthrough at City.