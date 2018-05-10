Manchester City eyeing up a move for James Maddison

Norwich midfielder James Maddison has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the last few weeks.
The 21-year-old is rated as one of England’s best young talents and the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in his services.
As per the reports, the Premier League champions are currently leading the chase for the Norwich midfielder.
Maddison could be a long-term replacement for club legend Yaya Toure if he manages to fulfil his potential. The 21-year-old can create as well as score goals and he would be an ideal squad player for Guardiola in the short terms.
The Manchester City boss has done well to develop the likes of Sterling and Sane this season. Maddison will improve as a player under Guardiola as well.
The Norwich City star has scored 15 goals this season and he is likely to cost around £25million.
Maddison has a contract until 2021 and therefore his suitors will have to pay the asking price for him. Norwich are under no pressure to sell and they will certainly not let him leave for cheap.