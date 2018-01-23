Manchester City eyeing up a move for Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City are looking to add to their defence in January and Guardiola has identified Aymeric Laporte as a target.
According to reports, the Premier League leaders are lining up a sensational move to sign the Athletic Bilbao star. Apparently, they are willing to trigger his £60 million release clause.
As per the reports, Guardiola is a big fan of the 23-year-old defender.
The Premier League giants have been linked with Jonny Evans in the recent weeks and Laporte would be a massive upgrade on that. The La Liga centre-back would be an improvement on most defenders in the league.
The 23-year-old could be the long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany. The Belgian’s season has been plagued with injuries. Also, Mangala has failed to impress in England so far and Guardiola cannot rely on the former Porto defender.
Laporte would be a sensational addition alongside Stones and Otamendi. The Frenchman will help Guardiola switch to a back three if needed as well.
His signing will provide City with necessary depth at the back. City will need a lot of quality in depth to challenge on all fronts this year and Laporte’s eligibility to play in the Champions League for them is an added bonus.