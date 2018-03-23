Manchester City eyeing up a €70m move for Isco in summer

Manchester City are looking to improve their attacking options in the summer and Guardiola has identified Isco as a target.
The Real Madrid attacking midfielder has been in and out of the starting lineup ever since Zidane took over and he has been linked with an exit in the past as well.
According to reports from Spain (translated by SportWitness), Manchester City are prepared to sanction a €70m move for the Spanish international at the end of this season.
Considering David Silva’s age, Isco could prove to be a terrific signing for the Premier League giants. The Real Madrid playmaker would be the ideal long-term replacement for Silva.
Furthermore, Isco is a very versatile midfielder and he would increase City’s depth and quality. The technically gifted Spaniard should also be able to fit into Guardiola’s style of play easily.
Apparently, Florentino Perez is not keen on selling the former Malaga midfielder and Los Blancos would want around €120m if they are forced to sell.
It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a compromise in the summer.