Manchester City eyeing Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld

Pep Guardiola might look to sign the Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld next summer.
The Belgian defender’s contract stand-off with Spurs could allow Manchester City to secure his services at the end of this season.
According to Football 365, Guardiola wants Alderweireld to replace Vincent Kompany in the long run. The Spurs defender is one of the best players in the Premier League and he would be a cracking addition alongside John Stones.
City have already paid top dollar for Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy this summer and it seems that they are not done strengthening their defence yet. The likes of Mangala and Otamendi have failed to impress so far and therefore the interest in Alderweireld is no surprise.
The player’s agent confirmed earlier this summer that Spurs are not paying him sufficient money and if new terms cannot be agreed upon, the Londoners should let his client leave.
Manchester City can definitely offer him the money he deserves and it would be a step up in terms of club stature as well.
Meanwhile, Spurs have signed the likes of Foyth and Sanchez this summer. Therefore, they should have a ready-made alternative if the Belgian decides to leave next summer.