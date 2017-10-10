Manchester City eyeing Monaco midfielder Fabinho

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to shore up his midfield options and Monaco’s Fabinho happens to be a target.
According to ESPN, the Monaco midfielder is valued at £67m and Guardiola is an admirer of the South American. Fabinho is seen as an ideal candidate to compete with Fernandinho for the holding midfield role.
The Manchester City manager has kept an eye on Fabinho for the last 12 months and he is impressed with the midfielder’s performances.
It will be interesting to see whether the Etihad outfit make a move for the Brazilian when the transfer window reopens in January. There is no doubt that Fabinho is a fantastic footballer and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Delph.
Manchester City are hoping to challenge on all fronts this season and Guardiola needs a big squad for that. Signing Fabinho would be a step in the right direction for them.
The 23-year-old is a key player for Leonardo Jardim and Monaco might not want to sell him midway through the season. However, City have the financial muscle to convince them.