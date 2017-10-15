Manchester City eyeing January move for Ryan Bertrand

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his team to challenge on all front this season and therefore he is looking to add his squad in January.
According to reports, the former Bayern Munich manager has identified Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand as a target. Guardiola wants a cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy and Bertrand would certainly be very useful until the end of the season.
Mendy has damaged his ligaments and will miss most of this season. The likes of Delph and Danilo are options at left back now but neither are specialists in that position.
It seems that the Etihad outfit are not ready to weaken that position for the rest of this season. They will make a move for Bertrand in January and the Englishman is on top of their priority list now.
The former Chelsea player has done a great job for the Saints ever since he joined them. City will be hoping for a similar impact if they sign him.
Bertrand has won the Champions League with Chelsea and therefore he would certainly be able to make the step up from Southampton. The 28-year-old is valued at £30 million right now.