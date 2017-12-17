Manchester City eyeing January move for Philipp Max

Manchester City are looking to solve their left-back problem when the transfer window opens in January.
Pep Guardiola is without his first choice left back Benjamin Mendy due to injury and the Spaniard has had to rely on the former Villa midfielder Fabian Delph as a makeshift left-back.
It is clear that Delph is a weak link for City at the back and it is no surprise that Pep is looking to improve on him.
According to reports, Manchester City are lining up a January move for the Augsburg defender Philipp Max.
The 24-year-old has been sensational so far this season and he would be a cracking addition for City. The Premier League giants have watched the left back in action this week and they could make a move for him next month.
Max is an attacking left back who has racked up 10 assists already this season. He would certainly improve City going forward.
The German is likely to make the World Cup squad in the summer and it will be interesting to see whether Augsburg sanction a sale now. They will know that Max will be worth a lot more at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Guardiola is keeping tabs on Aaron Martin and Inigo Martinez as well.