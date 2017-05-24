Manchester City eyeing £100m move for Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker

Manchester City have been linked with Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker over the last few weeks.
Alexis Sanchez has not signed an extension with the Gunners and Walker seems to have fallen out of favour at White Hart Lane.
According to Daily Mirror, Manchester City players are convinced that both Premier League stars will move to Etihad this summer.
As per the report, Sanchez wants to stay in the Premier League and therefore City are an option. As for Walker, the 26 year old right back wants to return to the North.
Both players are expected to cost around £50m each and that should not be a problem for Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola has had a disappointing first season in England and the former Bayern Munich manager will be hoping to get his team right for next season. The Etihad outfit are expected to spend heavily this summer and it seems that Sanchez and Walker are priority targets for them.
It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Spurs decide to do business with a rival club. Wenger is unwilling to sell to a direct rival and Pochettino might be worried about a similar issue as well.
Having said that, Mirror’s report claims that Manchester City are confident of tempting both clubs with substantial offers.