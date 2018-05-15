Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo joins Stuttgart

Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined German club VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old was on loan at Girona this season and he helped them beat the drop from La Liga.

The young defender will now look to continue his development in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. The German outfit came close to securing their place in the Europa League this season and they will be hoping to go one step further next year.

Maffeo is very highly rated within the game and the young right-back could make a big difference for Stuttgart next season.

The 20-year-old was a regular starter for Girona during his time at the club. He has made 47 appearances for the La Liga side during his 18 months at the club.

Maffeo joined Manchester City in 2013 from Espanyol.

The Manchester City academy star made his senior debut under boss Pep Guardiola against Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League qualifiers in 2016. He managed to impress in the League Cup against Manchester United and then in the Champions League against Celtic as well.

However, he has struggled to hold down a place in the first team squad and a move away is the best option for him at this stage of his career.

