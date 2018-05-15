Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo joins Stuttgart

Manchester City defender Pablo Maffeo has joined German club VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal.
The 20-year-old was on loan at Girona this season and he helped them beat the drop from La Liga.
The young defender will now look to continue his development in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. The German outfit came close to securing their place in the Europa League this season and they will be hoping to go one step further next year.
Maffeo is very highly rated within the game and the young right-back could make a big difference for Stuttgart next season.
The 20-year-old was a regular starter for Girona during his time at the club. He has made 47 appearances for the La Liga side during his 18 months at the club.
Maffeo joined Manchester City in 2013 from Espanyol.
The Manchester City academy star made his senior debut under boss Pep Guardiola against Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League qualifiers in 2016. He managed to impress in the League Cup against Manchester United and then in the Champions League against Celtic as well.
However, he has struggled to hold down a place in the first team squad and a move away is the best option for him at this stage of his career.
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
Not going to lie this is a big loss
— Żaçk⚜ (@zftbI) May 14, 2018
Errmmmm… can’t quite get my head around this one. Surely there’s a buy back clause or something similar?
— Tom 🦈 (@DinhoRole) May 14, 2018
NOOOO. That was our future right back!!!
— JD Niblock (@jdniblock14) May 14, 2018
Sad to see him go, but hey, I ended up selling him in my FIFA 18 career. Good luck, Pablo!
— Evan Powell (@EvanP_TV) May 14, 2018
Shouldn’t have let gone this guy 🤦🏻♂️
— Akshar | اكشار (@akshaaaaar) May 14, 2018
Why? Surely got to be a buy back clause, he has just had a cracking season! #MCFC
— Centurions 💙💯 (@KingKDB_17) May 14, 2018
This is very disappointing 😢 I hope we have a buy back clause . His future is with City!
— Mihloti Williams (@FLONJ) May 14, 2018
Disappointed. He had such a brilliant season at Girona. He coulda easily been a first team player for us…
— IshyMCFC (@IshySDMN) May 14, 2018
Best of luck to him, gonna be a top player
— Dan (@Treesmurf) May 14, 2018