Manchester City could sign Griezmann as a ‘plan b’ instead of Kane

According to Diario Gol, Manchester City are considering an approach for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann if they can’t land the signature of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.
Kane is a top target for Pep Guardiola, having scored 24 goals in 29 Premier League games this season. The 24-year-old ‘crack’ is one of the best strikers in Europe and would be an upgrade on Sergio Aguero.
But with the English international valued at £198m, City might struggle to bring him to the Etihad Stadium. They do have a ‘plan b’, however, in the form of Griezmann.
The prolific Atleti forward has netted 16 goals in 25 La Liga games this season, leading to interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. City have thrown their hat in the ring too, but signing the French international won’t be easy.
Real Madrid boast Champions League pedigree, having won the competition in three of the last four seasons. Barcelona are on course to win the La Liga title back from Real, which would be their third in four seasons also.
Manchester City are close to sealing their first Premier League crown for four years, but they don’t boast the heritage of other European giants. Nevertheless, the Sky Blues can afford Griezmann’s £88m release clause and £192k-per-week wages, so they stand a chance of signing him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.