Manchester City could sign Alexis Sanchez for £20m in January

Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez is closing in on an exit from Emirates in January and it seems that Manchester City is the most likely destination.
According to Daily Mirror, the Chilean has already made his mind up and he wants to work with Pep Guardiola once again. The 29-year-old’s contract is up at the end of this season and he has refused to sign a new deal at Arsenal.
The North London giants cannot afford to lose a player like him on a free transfer and therefore they might look to cut their losses in January.
It is believed that Manchester City could sign the world-class attacker for as little as £20m with just six months left on his contract.
Manchester City will be delighted with the fact that Arsenal are in the Europa League this season. The Chilean has not played in the Champions League this season and therefore Guardiola will be able to select him for that competition as he is not cup-tied.
Sanchez has been Arsenal’s best player ever since he joined them from Barcelona and his departure will be a major blow for Wenger. The Gunners are desperate to get back to the Champions League and losing their best player midway through the season will make things very difficult for them.