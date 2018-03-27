Manchester City could agree deal with Real Madrid for Isco

According to The S*n, Manchester City are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco and could finally succeed in bringing the playmaker to the Etihad Stadium after being twice rejected in the past.
The 25-year-old has cut an unhappy figure at Real this season, making just 18 La Liga starts from a possible 29 and being substituted in 72% of the games he’s started in.
The lack of playing time could lead Isco to seek a move elsewhere and Manchester City appear desperate to take advantage. Manager Pep Guardiola could lodge a bid for the £140k-per-week star this summer, but he won’t come cheap.
City would have to spend a club-record fee to land the Spanish international. Isco is valued at around £75m says The S*n. He may be worth it, however.
Despite not nailing down a starting place under Zinedine Zidane this campaign, the midfielder has scored and created a goal every 153 minutes in La Liga, has created 41 chances and made 46 successful dribbles.
Arsenal and Manchester United have also been named as suitors for the 25-year-old, but City appear to lead the race for his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.