Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester City could agree deal with Real Madrid for Isco

Manchester City could agree deal with Real Madrid for Isco

27 March, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The S*n, Manchester City are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco and could finally succeed in bringing the playmaker to the Etihad Stadium after being twice rejected in the past.

The 25-year-old has cut an unhappy figure at Real this season, making just 18 La Liga starts from a possible 29 and being substituted in 72% of the games he’s started in.

The lack of playing time could lead Isco to seek a move elsewhere and Manchester City appear desperate to take advantage. Manager Pep Guardiola could lodge a bid for the £140k-per-week star this summer, but he won’t come cheap.

City would have to spend a club-record fee to land the Spanish international. Isco is valued at around £75m says The S*n. He may be worth it, however.

Despite not nailing down a starting place under Zinedine Zidane this campaign, the midfielder has scored and created a goal every 153 minutes in La Liga, has created 41 chances and made 46 successful dribbles.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been named as suitors for the 25-year-old, but City appear to lead the race for his signature.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

On This Day in Football: Keegan makes second England debut, Cameroon lift Cup
Manchester United ‘close in’ on deal for Umtiti

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.