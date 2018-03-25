Manchester City could agree deal with Real Madrid for Benzema

According to Don Balon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola interested in Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, although the Spanish report concedes the deal is ‘less expected’.
Benzema has an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, having struggled for goals this season and turning 31 later this year. While still a regular in the first-team – starring in 23 La Liga appearances – his powers are diminishing with only four league goals scored in 2017/18.
Despite this, Don Balon say the former Olympique Lyonnais forward is still a target for City, with Guardiola viewing the French international as ‘perfect for his style of play’. Is Benzema really better than what the Sky Blues already have in attack, however?
The experienced isn’t cheap either. He’s valued at £30.1m and is currently earning £150k-per-week at Real. His deal with Los Blancos lasts until 2021, so an equivalent contract at City would set them back more than £54m in transfer fees and wages on a three-and-a-half year deal.
Given Sergio Aguero is the only backup to Gabriel Jesus in attack for Manchester City, Guardiola may well line up a replacement. However, it’s hard to see that player being Karim Benzema given how much it would cost them, his current form and his advancing age.
