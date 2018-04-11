Blog Columns Site News Manchester City could agree deal with Barcelona for ‘ideal player’ Busquets

Manchester City could agree deal with Barcelona for ‘ideal player’ Busquets

11 April, 2018
Sergio Busquets the man to take Arsenal to the title?

According to Don Balon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants £174.4m to sign his ‘ideal player’ this summer – Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The Spanish international is a ‘top priority’ for the Sky Blues, but he might be hard to convince away from the Camp Nou.

Busquets has risen through the youth ranks to the Barcelona first-team and has gone on to make 474 appearances in all competitions. The 29-year-old has won six La Liga titles, four Copa Del Reys and three Champions Leagues, in addition to 10 other trophies.

He’s regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and could take up a sizable chunk of City’s transfer kitty. Yaya Toure is expected to leave this summer, Fernandinho is in the eve of his career and Ilkay Gundogan has struggled with injury problems. As a result, the Sky Blues need new midfield recruits.

Busquets would set them back around £174.4m and £180k-per-week in wages, let alone having the task of convincing him to leave his boyhood club. The Spaniard would certainly improve City’s midfield, but he might be difficult to attain.

This could be the last move of his career, so why would he leave the soon-to-be-champions for a new challenge in England?

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.