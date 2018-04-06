According to Diario Gol, Manchester City are considering a part-exchange deal with Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann. Sergio Aguero could be used as a makeweight as a result of his injury problems and advancing age, let alone his ties to the Spanish club.
The 29-year-old joined City from Atleti in 2011 and has gone on to score and create 257 goals in 290 games. Aguero is City’s all-time leading goalscorer and has a real affinity with supporters. The Argentine international still has over two years left on his deal. Fans won’t take kindly to his departure.
But the Sky Blues’ pursuit of Antoine Griezmann might force them into parting company with their club legend. Diario Gol say the French international has a release clause worth £88m which City don’t appear happy to pay in full and will instead use Aguero to cover half the price.
Griezmann joined Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has contributed 142 goals in 198 games in all competitions. The 27-year-old would be a pacier and more versatile attacking option for City, but he does have other interest in his signature.
Barcelona came close to securing a deal recently and remain in the hunt for the £192k-per-week forward, so City might have to act fast to land their summer transfer target.
Stats from Transfermarkt.