Manchester City closing in on Tottenham’s Kyle Walker in £40m transfer deal

Manchester City are growing increasingly confident of signing Tottenham full back Kyle Walker in a reported £40 million transfer deal, according to the Daily Star.
Since his £9 million move from Sheffield United in 2009, Walker has established himself as first choice right back for club and country but the 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from North London after falling down the pecking order at Spurs towards the end of the season.
Manchester City are keen to bolster their leaky defense this summer and Pep Guardiola has reportedly prioritized on signing a world class right back with Kyle Walker topping the wishlist for few months now.
And according to English newspaper the Daily Star, the Citizens are on the verge of striking a deal for the Tottenham full back for a transfer fee of £40 million.
It is understood that the England International will be offered a long term contract worth around £100,000-a-week that will see him double his wages to join the Etihad stadium this summer.
Pep Guardiola is planning a major squad overhaul after failing to win any major trophy in his first season in English football. First team stars including Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero have been already shown the exit door while a few others players are expected to follow soon.
On the contrary, the Citizens have recruited Portuguese attacker Bernando Silva from Monaco for £43 million and Brazilian stopper Ederson in a British record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.