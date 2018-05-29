Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester City closing in on the signing of Riyad Mahrez

29 May, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester City are set to sign the Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer.

According to reports, the Premier League champions will pay around £75million for the Algerian winger.

Apparently, the 27-year-old could complete the move by the end of this week.

It seems that Guardiola is looking to add more depth to his attacking positions. Mahrez is one of the best wingers in the league and he would certainly improve the Etihad outfit.

The Algerian has been linked with a move away from Leicester for a while now and it seems that the player will finally get his wish. City tried to sign him in January as well but the Foxes blocked the move.

Manchester City will be hoping to challenge for the Champions League next season and players like Mahrez will help them challenge on all fronts. The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

The Premier League champions are now expected to move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho and the Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. Both players have been linked with a move to Etihad for weeks now.

