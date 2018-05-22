Manchester City closing in on Riyad Mahrez capture

Manchester City are close to signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.
As per the reports, the Algerian will be Manchester City’s first summer signing.
Mahrez was a target for the Premier League champions in January as well but the Foxes wanted £95million for their star winger.
Manchester City have now returned for the 27-year-old once again and it seems that Leicester are now willing to reduce the asking price.
Apparently, the Etihad outfit have discussed the possibility of paying £50million plus a player for the Leicester City star. Patrick Roberts could be heading the other way.
The report adds that the club hierarchy and the manager are keen to avoid more unsettling episodes this summer and therefore they will sanction the move for a reasonable price.
Mahrez should prove to be a quality squad player for the champions next season. He is unlikely to start ahead of Sterling and Sane but he could be a game changer off the bench.
The 27 year old has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Foxes this season.