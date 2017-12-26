Manchester City close to signing Virgil van Dijk in January

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
During the summer transfer window, the Dutchman was expected to join Liverpool but the move fell through. It appears that a winter transfer is very much on the cards now.
According to Telegraph, Premier League leaders Manchester City are close to signing the 26-year-old centre back. The report adds that the two clubs are already in discussions and a deal could be done for a fee of around £60 million.
There is no doubt that Van Dijk is an outstanding player who would improve any side in English football. Furthermore, his composure on the ball will also help him settle into Guardiola’s style of football.
Injuries to Kompany and Stones have left City light at the back and a third centre-back is needed in order to challenge on all fronts. Furthermore, Manchester City could certainly use someone better than Mangala.
In case a move for Van Dijk falls through, City have identified Inigo Martinez and Jonny Evans as alternatives.
Telegraph also claims that Antonio Conte remains an admirer of Virgil van Dijk and the Italian is desperate to sign him.