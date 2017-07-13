Manchester City close to signing Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the highly rated Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.
The 19-year-old midfielder from Vasco da Gama will join the Premier League giants this week. Once the formalities are completed, the player will be loaned out to Girona in Spain.
According to ESPN, Douglas Luiz will cost Manchester City around £10 million.
The Brazil youth international was one of the best players for his club last season and was a key member of the national squad in the South American U20 championship as well.
Douglas attracted Manchester City’s interest with his performances for Vasco da Gama. The Premier League outfit have several scouts based in South America.
The young midfielder will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Jesus and make a similar impact in European football now. The former Palmeiras forward has been outstanding for City since the turn of the year.
Manchester City want Douglas to spend a year in La Liga before bringing him to the Premier League. Considering the fact that he is still a youth player, the chance to play for Girona will help him adapt to European football and build some confidence before heading to England.
The player was left out of Vasco da Gama’s squad for Wednesday’s game so that the transfer can be completed soon. Douglas is expected to complete his move this week.