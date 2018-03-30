Manchester City believe they can sign Isco for £75 million

Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the recent weeks.
Latest reports claim that the Etihad giants are confident of signing the Spanish international at the end of this season.
The 25-year-old has been a squad player under Zidane so far and Guardiola is prepared to offer him a way out. The Manchester City boss recently promised him a key role at Etihad as well.
Isco has spoken about the Zidane’s lack of faith in his abilities recently and it will be interesting to see whether he tries to force a move in summer.
As per the reports, Manchester City are optimistic about sealing the deal for around £75million.
The Spaniard would be a fantastic addition to most teams in England. Despite his inconsistencies, he can be a world class player on his day. At City, he could finally fulfil his potential with regular first-team football.
Isco could also be the ideal long-term replacement for Manchester City legend David Silva.
Reports also claim that Isco is a target for Chelsea and Tottenham as well. A bidding war could very well be on the cards this summer.