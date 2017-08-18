Manchester City are ready to offer West Brom £22m for Jonny Evans

Manchester City are looking to sign the West Brom centre back Jonny Evans this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola needs to sign British players in order to meet the homegrown requirements and the former Bayern manager has identified Evans as an ideal candidate.
The former Manchester United defender has been linked with a move away from West Brom this summer. It will be interesting to see whether City manage to convince the Baggies to sell their best defender so late in the window.
As per the report, Manchester City have had a £18m bid rejected for the defender and they are prepared to submit an improved offer in the region of £22m. Furthermore, Guardiola is willing to pay Evans around £140,000-a-week as well. Evans currently earns around £75,000-a-week. The report also adds that West Brom will find it tough to turn down any offer in excess of £20m.
The 29-year-old could be a useful option for City this season. Apart from being an assured defender, he has the experience of winning trophies. Evans won the Premier League trophy with Manchester United. Also, he is a ball playing defender and he will fit in with Guardiola’s style of play.
Manchester City are looking to get rid of Eliaquim Mangala now. The £42m flop centre-back has been linked with Inter Milan this summer.