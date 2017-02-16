Manchester City are monitoring £30m Thomas Lemar

Manchester City have reportedly made their move to sign Monaco’s highly rated midfielder, Thomas Lemar. This is according to L’Equipe, one of France’s most respected sources.
The story, via ESPN, suggests that City are not alone in the race – Premier League giants, Chelsea, are also seemingly interested in the 21-year-old.
The pacey forward joined Monaco in 2015, and since then he has cemented a regular spot in the side. This season he has made 28 appearances for the French club and scored 10 goals in all competitions.
He has played for France’s junior levels and was called to the senior France squad to face Sweden in November 2016. The report suggests that Atletico Madrid will join the race, should they lose star player Antoine Griezmann next summer.
Monaco are likely to demand a transfer fee in the region of £30m. Lemar’s pace and quick feet is something Pep Guardiola, the City manager, could be interested in about as he could bring more dynamism to the side.
City will face Monaco in the Champions League Round of 16 clash, which is now less than a week away. Regardless of the rumour, City fans will get a chance to take a closer look at Lemar.
Guardiola is also reportedly interested in Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala, but the Argentine is happy at the Turin club, and in all probability, will commit his future to Juventus. Dybala has just two years remaining on his current contract and he has a £38m buyout clause.