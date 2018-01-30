Manchester City are close to signing England Under-21 winger Jack Harrison

Manchester City are all set to complete the signing of Jack Harrison from New York City FC.
The highly talented young winger is a target for other Premier League clubs but City have moved quickly to secure his services.
According to Daily Mail, Harrison will cost Manchester City around £4million and he will be loaned out to Championship outfit Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old is unlikely to break into Guardiola’s first team plans anytime soon and therefore a loan is the best option. Harrison can continue his development with regular first-team football in the Championship.
The report from Mail adds that Stoke City had also made a bid to sign the England Under-21 international winger but talks stalled after the two clubs couldn’t agree on his fee.
Harrison has played for Liverpool and Manchester United (youth teams) in the past and therefore he should not have too much of a problem relocating.
The winger has been very impressive in the MLS this season and he made his England U21s debut against Scotland earlier this season as well. Middlesbrough will be hoping that the player can make a big difference for them during the second half of the season.