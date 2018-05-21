Manchester City and Tottenham submit bids for Matthijs de Ligt

Tottenham and Manchester City are set to battle it out for Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt it seems.
According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham had a bid accepted for the Dutchman earlier this week. However, Premier League champions Manchester City have outbid them.
Apparently, Spurs’ bid was in the region of €55m (£48m) and City have bid around €60m.
De Ligt is one of the best young defenders around Europe and it is no surprise that the big clubs are lining up to secure his services.
The Ajax star is expected to leave this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Tottenham are set to lose Toby Alderweireld this summer and they are probably looking at De Ligt as a replacement.
Meanwhile, Manchester City should look to bring in a long-term replacement for Kompany now and De Ligt would be ideal.
As for the player, he needs to join a club where he can play regularly and Spurs are more likely to offer him that. At City, he will have to compete with Otamendi, Kompany, Stones and Laporte.