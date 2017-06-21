Manchester City agree new deal with Tosin Adarabioyo

Manchester City have agreed on a new deal with the highly talented young defender Tosin Adarabioyo.
The Premier League giants have confirmed the agreement on their official website. Tosin has shared the news on his Twitter account as well.
I’m very happy to have signed a new contract with @ManCity.
I thank God, my family and everyone at the club for supporting me on my journey! pic.twitter.com/LCfpm3viz6
— Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) June 20, 2017
The 19-year-old defender has already played for the senior team and is expected to become a first team regular in the near future.
Tosin made his Manchester City first team debut against the Premier League champions Chelsea, in the FA Cup. He has also played in the Champions League against Steaua Bucharest. He has also played against the likes of Celtic and Swansea.
The former U18s captain has impressed with the first team so far and is clearly a prodigious talent. The Etihad outfit will be delighted to have secured the defender’s future at the club until 2021.
Guardiola has done well to promote youth during his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. If Tosin can impress in training and for the youth team, he could well get his chance in the Premier League next season.
Manchester City need to improve their centre back options before the next season and Tosin will be hoping to attract the attention of Guardiola during the pre-season.
Adarabioyo has been a regular part of Pep Guardiola’s first team training sessions after being promoted to the senior squad by the new manager. His reading of the game, positional awareness, leadership skills and composure with the ball has impressed the former Bayern manager.