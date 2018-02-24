Manchester City agree new deal with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are close to sealing a new deal with their manager Pep Guardiola.
The former Barcelona manager has already agreed to terms and he will sign the contract once he has won his first trophy with the club.
The new deal will see Guardiola earn around £20 million a year. The Spaniard is one of the best managers in world football and therefore it is no surprise that City are ready to shell out big money for his services.
Guardiola’s current contract has 18 months left on it and the new deal will keep him at the club until 2021.
Manchester City takes on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final tomorrow and if the Etihad outfit manages to win, Guardiola’s extension could be announced sooner rather than later.
Guardiola’s backroom staff is likely to be rewarded with contract extensions and payrise as well.
The Premier League giants are all set to win the Premier League title as well. They are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table.