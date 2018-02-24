Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester City agree new deal with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City agree new deal with Pep Guardiola

24 February, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City are close to sealing a new deal with their manager Pep Guardiola.

The former Barcelona manager has already agreed to terms and he will sign the contract once he has won his first trophy with the club.

The new deal will see Guardiola earn around £20 million a year. The Spaniard is one of the best managers in world football and therefore it is no surprise that City are ready to shell out big money for his services.

Guardiola’s current contract has 18 months left on it and the new deal will keep him at the club until 2021.

Manchester City takes on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final tomorrow and if the Etihad outfit manages to win, Guardiola’s extension could be announced sooner rather than later.

Guardiola’s backroom staff is likely to be rewarded with contract extensions and payrise as well.

The Premier League giants are all set to win the Premier League title as well. They are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa win on Twitter
Manchester United close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com