Manchester City agree fee with Tottenham for Kyle Walker

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker is all set to complete his transfer to Manchester City after the two clubs agreed on a fee this afternoon.
According to Daily Mail, the Etihad outfit will pay around £50million for the 27-year-old right back.
Walker has been linked with a move away from Spurs for a while now. The England international fell out of favour at Spurs towards the end of last season and was benched for key matches.
Guardiola was looking to sign a few full backs following the departures of Sagna, Clichy and Zabaleta this summer and the Tottenham defender was a priority target for the former Barcelona boss.
Walker is one of the best right backs around Europe right now and he will certainly improve the City defence a lot. Statistics show that Manchester City have invested in a top class player who is capable of justifying that fee. The Spurs defender is playing at his peak right now and should make an immediate impact at Etihad.
According to the report, Walker will have his medical with Manchester City tomorrow.
The Etihad outfit are also looking to sign a left-back and have been linked with Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy. The Ligue 1 left back is expected to cost a similar fee. Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand is a target for the Premier League giants as well.
Manchester City have already signed a new keeper and a winger in Bernardo Silva.