Manchester City agree deal with PSV for ‘eye-catching’ Angelino

Manchester City confirm they have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for ‘eye-catching’ defender Angelino. The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium since his 2013-move from Deportivo de La Coruña Jugend and has sought a move where he can feature more heavily in the first-team.
According to Rik Elfrink, PSV paid £4.7m to sign the left-back on a permanent deal after weeks of negotiations. His contract at City had just 12 months to run, so the Sky Blues were left with the decision whether to cash in now or lose Angelino for free next summer.
Angelino made just three appearances in five years at City, featuring more heavily in the u23s (47 games played). The lack of opportunities in the senior side led to the former Spanish youth international spending time on loan at New York City FC (MLS), Girona (La Liga), RCD Mallorca (La Liga) and NAC Breda (Eredivisie).
With Benjamin Mendy, Danilo and Fabian Delph able to play left-back for City, Angelino stood little chance of ever featuring in the first-team so his exit this summer wasn’t a surprise.
Some may be disappointed to see a promising talent leave for a small transfer fee, but there’s no place for the Spaniard in the squad.
