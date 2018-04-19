Manchester City agree deal with Barcelona for highly-rated Bernabe

Manchester City have beaten out competition from Arsenal to procure the signature of 16-year-old midfielder Adrian Bernabe. The teenage hot prospect rejected a new contract at Barcelona and looks set to join City’s academy this summer.
Booom💣! El canterano Adrià Bernabé dejará el Barça a final de temporada y ficha por el Manchester City!!! #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/1orFxSzgW4
— Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) April 16, 2018
The S*n report that the Sky Blues pay Bernabe’s training fees as his deal runs out at the end of the season. He joined joined Barca from Espanyol and has been tipped for a bright future. However, the Catalan giants failed to agree terms on an extension and may rue the loss in years to come.
City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain, who was appointed from Barcelona, has been developing the academy and bringing in hot prospects around Europe to eventually rival Barcelona’s La Masia. And in Bernabe, the Premier League champions have a top playmaker-in-waiting if he can develop to his potential.
The 16-year-old has a fantastic range of passing and likes to work moves in tight spaces. Bernabe is confident in possession and is adept at weaving past his opponents with the minimum amount of touches and effort – similar to Barcelona and Spain playmaker Andres Iniesta.
City manager Pep Guardiola will no doubt be paying close attention to his progress in the coming years.
Stats from Transfermarkt.