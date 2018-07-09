Manchester City agree deal to sign Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City are set to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.
The 27-year-old winger was linked with a move to Etihad in January as well but the Foxes chose to hold on to him back then.
Daily Mail claims that the two clubs have now agreed on a deal for the player and the Premier League champions will shell out around £60million for the Leicester City star.
Mahrez is one of the best attackers in the country and he would certainly add more depth and quality to Guardiola’s attack. The Manchester club will be looking to challenge on all fronts next season and they will need the depth to compete.
Also, Mahrez’s arrival will finally allow Bernardo Silva to play in his natural position as the number ten. The Portuguese operated on the right wing last season.
The report adds that Mahrez should complete his medical by tomorrow and the transfer will be finalised in the coming days.