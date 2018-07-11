Manchester City agree deal to sign Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City have completed the signing Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.
The Algerian winger has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and he will wear the number 26 shirt next season.
The transfer has been confirmed on the club’s official website.
Mahrez was a target for Pep Guardiola last season as well but the Foxes blocked the move.
The 27-year-old is one of the best wingers in the league and he should be a cracking addition to City’s first team.
Mahrez guided Leicester to the league title back in 2016 and his arrival will finally allow Bernardo Silva to play in his natural number ten position.
Furthermore, Pep needs strength in depth if he wants to compete for all the trophies and someone like Mahrez makes perfect sense.
Having completed his move to Etihad, Mahrez explained that he is delighted with the transfer and he is looking forward to playing under Pep Guardiola.
He said: “I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola. Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it. I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”
