Manchester City agree deal to sign Jorginho

21 June, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Napoli, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Jorginho from Napoli.

The transfer should be officially confirmed in the coming days. As per the reports, the Premier League champions will pay around £43.1 million for the midfielder. The fee could rise to £48.3 million with add-ons.

Jorginho is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and he should prove to be a solid addition to Pep Guardiola’s side. His style of play will help him adapt to the Spaniard’s philosophy as well.

The Italian international is an exceptional passer and he can control the tempo of the game. Jorginho would be the ideal alternative to Gundogan during rotation and injuries.

Manchester City have lost Yaya Toure this summer and it was important to bring in another quality central midfielder.

The 26-year-old helped Napoli challenge for the title last season and the Manchester City fans will be expecting a similar impact at Etihad next season.

Napoli are signing Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis as the Italian’s replacement. They have triggered the Spaniard’s £26.4 million release clause.

