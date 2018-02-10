Manchester City agree deal in principle to sign Fred

Manchester City have agreed on a deal to sign the Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.
According to Goal, both clubs have agreed on a fee of £44.5 million and the player will complete his transfer at the end of this season.
Nothing has been signed yet, but both parties have agreed to the terms of the transfer.
Apparently, Fred was keen on the move and the former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva helped broker the deal.
City tried to sign the box-to-box midfielder back in January but Shakhtar were not prepared to lose him back then. The Premier League giants went on to sign Aymeric Laporte by paying his £57m buy-out clause last month.
They were linked with a move for the Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as well but the Foxes refused to sell the Algerian. Mahrez has been on strike ever since.
Fred is likely to partner Fernandinho at the heat of Manchester City’s midfield next season. He will bring more drive and power to Guardiola’s midfield.
Guardiola must now look to improve his left-back options as well. City need to find a top quality backup for Benjamin Mendy.