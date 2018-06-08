Manchester City agree deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Grimshaw

Manchester City confirm they have agreed a new deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw after his previous deal was set to expire this summer.
The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and will hope to get some game time in the first-team next season after being promoted from the reserves.
Grimshaw has risen through the youth ranks to the City first-team but is yet to make an appearance under Pep Guardiola. He’s racked up 36 games in total for the u18s, u19s and u23s and is now dreaming of a senior outing.
The young shot-stopper said he was “really happy” to put pen to paper and is looking forward to more training alongside Ederson and Claudio Bravo in pre-season.
“I’m really happy to commit myself to City for a further three years,” he said. “It’s no secret I’ve been here many years already and that I’ve been a City fan all my life.
“To be at the club at this exciting time is pretty incredible and to be able to learn and train from goalkeepers like Ederson and Claudio Bravo made this an easy decision for me”
Grimshaw has a difficult task becoming a mainstay at City, with Ederson having greatly impressed during his debut season, but Bravo could be on his way out of the Etihad sooner rather than later given the lack of playing time in the last 12 months – 13 appearances in all competitions last season.
Should the former Barcelona ‘keeper leave City, Grimshaw could find himself playing back-up to Ederson and in line to make his senior debut. It will be a big three years to come for the 20-year-old’s career.
Stats from Transfermarkt.