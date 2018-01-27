Manchester City agree club-record £57m deal to sign Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign the La Liga centre-back Aymeric Laporte.
The 23-year-old is expected to cost around £57m. Manchester City will announce the transfer next week.
According to Sky Sports, the defender will undergo his medical on Tuesday.
Sky Italy: Manchester City agreed deal to sign defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao. Medical Tuesday. 5-year deal
Guardiola wanted to add another centre-back and the former Bayern Munich boss will be delighted with the signing of Laporte.
The Frenchman is one of the best defenders in La Liga and his playing style makes him a perfect fit for Pep’s team.
Manchester City were linked with the likes of van Dijk and Evans earlier but they missed out on the Dutchman to Liverpool. Evans is still available but Laporte is clearly a more talented player and a better investment.
Since making his debut in 2012, Laporte has made almost 200 appearances for the Basque club. He will be earmarked as a long-term partner in central defence for John Stones. Furthermore, his composure on the ball will allow Pep to use him as a left back at times as well.