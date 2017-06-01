Manchester City agree £35m fee for Ederson Moraes

Premier League giants Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign the Benfica keeper Ederson.
Pep Guardiola signed Claudio Bravo last summer but the former Barcelona keeper failed to live up to the expectations. City struggled without a top class keeper this season and have decided to address the issue right away.
The 23 year old Benfica keeper impressed in the Liga Sagres during the 2016/17 season and is expected to be Guardiola’s first choice keeper next season.
Benfica have confirmed the agreement with Manchester City. The Portuguese outfit have also revealed that half of the fee will be paid to third parties. It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League is satisfied with the third party element now.
Thank you, @edersonmoraes93! All the best! pic.twitter.com/MmsWtMAkZn
— SL Benfica EN (@slbenfica_en) June 1, 2017
The Brazilian is expected to make his international debut against the likes of Argentina and Australian in the upcoming friendlies.
Guardiola has been following the Benfica star for a while now and has moved swiftly to secure his services after releasing Willy Caballero last week.
South American football expert Tim Vickery described the Benfica goalkeeper as someone who is physically imposing and confident on the ball.
ESPN are reporting that Ederson had his City medical on Tuesday and has agreed a five year contract with the Premier League giants.
Mirror have quoted him saying: “I’m very happy! The first impressions were very good.”