Manasse Mampala signs new deal with Everton

11 July, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have agreed on a new deal with the highly rated forward Manasse Mampala.

The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player will now look to continue his development with the Blues’ U18 side.

Mampala had a very impressive spell with the Under-18s last season and the fans will be expecting more of the same next season.

The 17-year-old managed to score 11 goals in 18 appearances in the U18s Premier League. He picked up 6 assists during that time as well.

The pacy forward managed to force his way into David Unsworth’s U23 side towards the end of last season as well and it will be interesting to see whether he makes the step up next season.

Having signed his new deal with the Toffees, Mampala confirmed that he is delighted to receive the reward of his hard work. He also went on to explain that Everton is a big club and he is enjoying the positive vibes around the place.

