Man Utd’s Jose Mourinho in full praise of Croatia’s Ivan Perisic after performance against England

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Croatia international Ivan Perisic following his display against England in the FIFA 2018 World Cup semi final on July 11, Wednesday.
Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic scored the equaliser for Zlatko Dalić’s side and came close to scoring the winner for Croatia within the regulatory time. Since the match between Croatia and the Three Lions ended in a 1-1 draw, the match went into extra time.
Ivan Perisic assisted Juventus star forward Mario Mandzukic who scored the winner in the second half of the extra time. The Inter Milan star winger was named as the man of the match of the second semi final of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Jose Mourinho wanted Manchester United to sign Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer window of 2017. The Croatian international also wanted to join the English Premier League club last summer.
But, the fourth placed Serie A team and the Red Devils did not manage to reach an agreement for Ivan Perisic. Thus, the 29 year old continued with Inter Milan and the former Nerazzurri and Real Madrid manager explains the qualities Ivan Perisic posses, which makes him unique and thus wanted him at United.
“Ivan Perisic is the kind of winger that is different to the others. Normally you look at wingers and they are just fast and creative. But he is also physical, very physical. Fantastic in the air,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Russia Today, as quoted by the Metro.
“So the way he wins that ball in the air [for Mario Mandzukic’s goal] and puts the ball into that space is only possible if you are very, very physical and dominant over defenders. ‘So he was amazing by going there and winning that ball in the air.”
Ivan Perisic scored 11 goals and set up nine goals for his Inter Milan teammates in the 2017-18 season.