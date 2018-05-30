Man Utd will agree deal for Pereira who ‘wants more game time’

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United will agree a deal for goalkeeper Joel Pereira to leave on loan, as the 21-year-old ‘wants more game time’.
David De Gea is the undisputed first-choice between the sticks, so Pereira may have to exit Old Trafford for more first-team football.
The Portuguese u21 international joined United from Xamax in 2012 and has gone on to make just three appearances in all competitions.
Pereira has spent time out on loan at Rochdale and Belenenses and could be temporarily moved on this summer.
Manager Jose Mourinho had two experienced shot-stoppers in De Gea and Sergio Romero in the first-team and didn’t entertain playing any youngsters on the fringes.
It’s not just Pereira who might be leaving in the coming weeks, as fellow goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Sam Johnston also have uncertain futures for a similar reason.
It seems unlikely that De Gea will lose his place as No.1 for the foreseeable future, meaning goalkeepers who are working their way through the youth ranks might have to get first-team opportunities elsewhere.
Manchester Evening News says Pereira has interest from La Liga and Serie A, but his next destination is currently unknown. United are just open to letting him go for a year.
