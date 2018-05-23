Man Utd will agree £70m deal for Pogba who ‘must leave this summer’

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United will agree a £70m deal for Paul Pogba, as manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that the 25-year-old ‘must leave this summer’. Barcelona are considering a move for Pogba as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets of whom they’re embroiled in a contract dispute with.
Pogba is expected to be on his way out of Manchester as he’s fallen out with Mourinho and has struggled for form since returning in 2016. The French international left Juventus to re-join United and has gone on to make 88 appearances in all competitions, contributing a respectable 33 goals. He nearly joined Real Madrid in 2016 but could now be going to their fierce rivals.
Barcelona are worried they could lose Busquets due to the ongoing dispute over his contract and are desperate to retain his services next season. However, Diario Gol say his wage demands are too much for them to meet which could mean the long-serving Spanish international is headed for the exit door.
Busquets’ potential exit would go down badly among his teammates and the Barcelona supporters, but clearly the Catalans are prepared to do sell if they can’t agree the terms of his contract extension, hence their interest in Pogba.