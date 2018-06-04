According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal with Juventus for Matteo Darmian, with the club in a strong negotiating position as the defender has an option to extend his deal for another 12 months. If United and Juventus can’t agree on a fee, the Red Devils are in no rush to sell him this summer. Jose Mourinho’s said to be keen on keeping him.
Darmian’s spell at Old Trafford was largely a disappointment. A lot was expected from him when he made the switch from Torino in 2015, but he struggled to live up to expectations. The 28-year-old was a regular face in his debut season at United, playing frequently under former manager Louis van Gaal, but his chances diminished when Mourinho took over in 2016.
Last season, the Italian international hardly played at all, making just five Premier League starts and spending much of the campaign as an unused substitute or being left out of the matchday squad entirely. Mourinho may be in no rush to sell Darmian, but the lack of playing time will have surely made up his mind to leave, especially if Juventus are calling.
The Italian giants are losing Stephan Lichtsteiner this summer, while Mattia De Sciglio spent the majority of last season sidelined with injury, so they need a reliable right-back for 2018/19. If they can meet United’ asking price, a deal should be completed soon.
Stats from Transfermarkt.