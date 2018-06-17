Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s father tells midfielder to join Juventus

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder’s father has urged him to join the Old Lady in the summer transfer because Nikola Milinkovic-Savic believes the Turin club are the ideal club for his son.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the standout midfielders in the Serie A last season. His form has seen him make one of the hottest properties in Europe and is a wanted man for Jose Mourinho’s side and Juventus, as per the reports.
His father would prefer him to join Juventus over other clubs because he can improve his chances of winning the league and make an important contribution in the Champions League with the Old Lady.
“Very well and I told him so many times Juventus would be the ideal team, perfect for him,” Nikola Milinkovic-Savic told Tuttosport.
“In Turin, in a large prestigious and multi-titled society like the Bianconeri that has dominated the scene for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again until he reaches full maturity.
“After three seasons in Rome, Sergej knows the Italian championship perfectly, he has set and integrated in a big way, he has learned the language well.
“And with players of the highest level as the various Dybala, Douglas Costa and company he could win the Scudetto, the Italian Cup and make an important contribution to triumph in the Champions League, why not?
“Juve always goes very far in this competition. And he were to win the most prestigious cup, Sergej could also aspire to win the Golden Ball.”
Real Madrid are also interested, but Nikola says a move to Real would benfit him only after two years.
“True, but he could go to Spain after he turns 25, he will have completed his footballing maturity in Italy, just like [Zinedine] Zidane did,” Milinkovic-Savic senior explained.
The 23 year old is currently in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Serbia national team. Serbia defeated Costa Rica in the first group stage fixture and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played 90 minutes.